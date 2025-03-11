Allied Universal welcomes Taylor Carr to its Technology Services Business Unit

Allied Universal today announced that Taylor Carr has joined its Technology Services business unit as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Carr will oversee operations and drive growth across all revenue segments of the business.

Carr has more than 25 years of experience in the technology and security industries. Most recently, he served as President for Vision Technologies, a national systems integrator specializing in security, audio-visual, wireless, networking, and structured cabling solutions. In his professional past, he held leadership and management positions at a wide range of national and global technology companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Taylor to Allied Universal’s Technology Services business unit," said Carey Boethel, President of Allied Universal Technology Services. "With his extensive experience in technology and security, he brings a strong track record of leadership and operational excellence. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth, enhancing service delivery, and advancing our commitment to providing innovative security solutions to our clients."

Carr earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Maryland and is a member of SIA (Security Industry Association) and ASIS International.