Robotic Assistance Devices expands RADCam into SMB and enterprise markets

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc., today announced the expansion of RADCam, its AI-powered security camera, into two additional distinct product lines to supplement the current residential solution positioning. The company is building RADCam software versions to specifically cater to high-frequency small-to-medium business (SMB) needs.

RADCam will also have software modifications that allow it to be used on RAD’s primary platform, RADSoC.

"This expansion of RADCam into multiple market segments has always been part of our vision," said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and all RAD subsidiaries. "We built RADCam with the flexibility to scale, evolve, and adapt to the needs of a wide range of clients."

The residential model offers rapid emergency contact features and AI-powered deterrence accessible through the RADCam app. The SMB version supports advanced features like SARA, RAD’s AI-based security assistant, enabling real-time interactions and enhanced threat detection for storefronts, offices, and other commercial properties.

For enterprise clients, the upcoming RADCam configuration integrates with RAD's central command software, RADSoC, offering large-scale coordination, multi-site visibility, and management of security events across a distributed footprint.

Both the SMB and enterprise versions of RADCam are scheduled for phased rollout in or before the third quarter of calendar year 2025. The SMB configuration is expected to become available first. The enterprise model, currently undergoing advanced testing, features full RADSoC integration and offers a functionality set similar to a streamlined ROSA unit, providing multi-device management, centralized command, and scalable threat detection across complex environments.