Teledyne FLIR OEM unveils new brand and website

Teledyne FLIR OEM recently announced the strategic evolution of the Teledyne FLIR OEM brand. The brand update is highlighted by the launch of a dedicated website at https://oem.flir.com/, streamlining original equipment manufacturer (OEM) access to technical resources and development support.

“We are a U.S.-based Other Transaction Authority (OTA)-friendly nontraditional defense contractor, uniquely positioned to support high-speed, high-volume development programs," said Paul Clayton, president and general manager, Teledyne FLIR OEM. "We're not just another supplier—we continuously work to be the lowest-risk choice for intelligent infrared imaging design and manufacturing."

The update is designed to illustrate the four pillars of the Teledyne FLIR OEM approach:

Production Reliability: Teledyne FLIR OEM delivers thousands of infrared sensors, modules, and cameras daily across defense, professional, automotive, and uncrewed applications. By offering scalable, high-volume production, the company ensures not only product quality but also the predictability and consistency that mission-critical OEM applications demand.

Integrated Solutions: Through vertical integration, Teledyne FLIR OEM combines thermal imaging hardware and zoom lenses with embedded Prism software, providing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart infrared imaging at the edge for emerging autonomous operations.

Development Collaboration: The updated brand identity also reflects the Teledyne FLIR OEM commitment to supporting integrators with a more cohesive and accessible experience. From streamlined collaboration to faster time-to-market, the brand evolution reinforces the company’s role as a flexible, agile development partner for OEMs building next-generation systems.

Quality Excellence: Backed by more than three decades of certified quality manufacturing, the formalization of the Teledyne FLIR OEM brand provides the foundation of reliability that OEM integrators and developers need for long-term product success and customer satisfaction.

OEM partners can explore the enhanced experience and access dedicated development support resources at the new website: https://oem.flir.com/.