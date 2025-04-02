IDIS launches Smart Privacy Masks to promote safety while protecting identities

IDIS has launched IDIS Smart Privacy Masks. This patented, real-time privacy masking solution protects individuals’ identities while enabling more accurate, reliable, and responsive real-time video surveillance operations.

IDIS Smart Privacy Masks eliminate the challenges associated with conventional masking techniques, such as the inability to detect people and the failure to apply masking and zone settings that can blur entire areas, making it hard to distinguish people from objects. Other common issues, such as latency, can also result in potential privacy breaches or over-masking. Combined, these problems lead to significant performance degradation of surveillance operations, making it difficult for users to balance privacy with clarity while hindering monitoring and investigations.

IDIS has overcome these challenges with a solution that maintains high video resolution and frame rates even when dealing with dynamic, busy environments and high-resolution streams.

IDIS’s new patented technology harnesses the power of its in-house developed and trained IDIS Deep Learning Engine. It adjusts mosaic strength to ensure video streams deliver optimum clarity and visibility while protecting privacy. This more finely calibrated masking makes distinguishing people’s actions and movements easier in real time while ensuring individuals’ identities are always protected.

IDIS Smart Privacy Masks combine the advantages of object detection and heatmaps with deep learning and enterprise-level IDIS Solutions Suite (ISS) VMS processing to increase accuracy significantly.

Because IDIS Smart Privacy Masking takes place on board ISS, it is exceptionally resource-efficient. It ensures stable, high-resolution video transmission to retain usable footage and forensic evidence while protecting privacy.

In addition, as a module within IDIS Solution Suite, IDIS Smart Privacy Masks adds further to the feature-rich array of tools. The latest innovation adds value to IDIS’s comprehensive video lineup, encompassing a high-performance and robust range of cameras and network recorders, advanced AI-powered analytics options, and network accessories. With the assurance of Korean-made reliability, IDIS offers end-to-end solutions that include everything needed for surveillance applications for businesses, large or small, as well as solutions that come with instant plug-and-play functionality of all devices and software backed by industry-leading warranties.

Dr. JunHyeok Heo, Head of Solution Development at IDIS, said that IDIS Smart Privacy Masks would give security and safety managers more options for real-time monitoring in additional applications without worrying about breaching existing and new regulatory compliance or compromising security.

“As AI video technology becomes ever more accurate, IDIS is focusing on perfecting capabilities where users want to see the highest standards of reliability and performance,” JunHyeok Heo added, “With IDIS Smart Privacy Masks we have done exactly this, combining powerful deep learning with our enterprise-class IDIS Solution Suite VMS to achieve optimum results.”

To learn more, download the IDIS Smart Privacy Mask brochure here.