IDIS to showcase full lineup of video and AI solutions at ISC West

IDIS Americas will have a bigger presence at ISC West this year (April 2025, Las Vegas, booth #8037) with an expanded range of high-quality, Korean and U.S.-origin technologies and its most comprehensive lineup of new products and technologies to bolster its end-to-end, AI-enhanced video surveillance solutions.

A major draw for visitors will be IDIS’s new Edge AI Camera Plus range, which offers users a host of tools to improve real-time surveillance operations and footage search-and-playback. The new range features updated IDLA Pro functions that drive even greater operational efficiency for busy security teams, with on-the-edge analytics capabilities including crowd detection, abandoned and removed object detection, fall detection, and violence detection, enabling more proactive security responses. It also features the new A-Cut function, allowing searches by key attributes.

Visitors to ISC West will get an exclusive first look at IDIS’s patented Live Privacy Masking technology, which allows more accurate, reliable, and responsive real-time video surveillance while protecting individuals’ identities. This important innovation uses deep learning technology to improve the quality and usability of privacy-masked footage to assist live surveillance operations.

The I-Mobile solution for mass transit applications integrates robust AI-powered video surveillance and GPS with wider fleet management systems to optimize security, safety, operational agility, and profitability.

IDIS will be showcasing a strong lineup of solutions for the education (K12) sector, including robust video intercoms for secure and efficient access control and weapons detection surveillance powered by IDIS Vaidio AI analytics, a powerful AI solution that offers a broad range of highly accurate automated detection and alert functions.

For retail applications, IDIS will showcase its comprehensive choice of video technologies proven to reduce losses and boost profitability. With the latest AI functionality, IDIS end-to-end solutions offer a wide choice of cameras, recorders, and VMS to help retailers of all sizes—from high-end and luxury stores to grocery chains—enhance operational efficiency and improve their customer experience while helping to ensure security. Enabling easier systems integration, IDIS HDMI Encoders allow data from point-of-sale to be overlayed on high-resolution video for ease of investigation, while log collectors can feed retail video analytics data into wider ERP and inventory management systems.

For U.S. government applications, IDIS will showcase a full range of NDAA-TAA compliant video solutions that also meet FIPS 140-3 compliance. For the banking sector, IDIS’s video solutions for ATMs will be on display, including specialty cameras that integrate with IDIS Solution Suite VMS and are designed for robust performance in isolated and physically challenging environments. IDIS’s Hybrid TVR recorder (TR-2604) supports analog and IP cameras, featuring a compact design to fit inside ATMs.

In the logistics sector, IDIS Americas has already made a significant impact with its award-winning fisheye cameras, which provide cost-effective 180-degree surveillance of loading bays and storage areas without blind spots. At ISC West, the company will also showcase the 5MP IR PoE Extender Cameras that give easier, faster options for system expansion, leveraging existing wiring and eliminating the need for new cabling from the NVR or switch.

This year, the IDIS booth will feature hands-on Experience Zones giving visitors the chance to try out IDIS NVRs and receive valuable experience with the feature-rich, user-friendly IDIS Solution Suite VMS.

Additionally, IDIS Americas is launching a new Partner Program, designed to empower systems integrators with exclusive advantages. Members will gain priority support, tailored training, and access to cutting-edge security solutions that drive growth and success. The program ensures integrators have the resources and expertise needed to deliver seamless, high-performance deployments across a range of industries.

“This year at ISC West, IDIS Americas is making a bigger impact than ever before,” said Scott Switzer, CEO of IDIS Americas. “We’re bringing our most advanced lineup of end-to-end video solutions, packed with game-changing AI, smarter integrations, and industry-first innovations. From our Edge AI Camera Plus range and next-gen IDIS Vaidio AI analytics to cutting-edge privacy masking and seamless enterprise integrations, we’re delivering the technology our customers need to enhance their security, boost efficiency, and help drive profitability. We’re also investing in our commitment to integrators with the launch of our new Partner Program, giving them the tools, training, and support to win more business and deliver outstanding results. This is the year to experience IDIS like never before, and we are excited to show ISC West attendees what’s next.”

Visitors to the IDIS booth at ISC West can connect with the experts behind the technology, explore innovations that deliver recording stability and reduced storage burdens, and discover tools for more proactive, real-time monitoring. Attendees will also see how IDIS solutions simplify installation and daily operation, lower maintenance and operating costs, and enhance cybersecurity with proprietary protocols and certificate-based authentication.

To learn more and schedule a meeting or demonstration with the IDIS team at ISC West, visit www.idisamericas.com, contact [email protected], or connect with your local sales representative.