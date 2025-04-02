IDIS and Vaidio partner to showcase powerful AI video analytics at ISC West

Opening exciting new AI-powered security, intelligence, and operational benefits for video surveillance users, ISC West will see confirmation of a global tech partnership between IDIS and Vaidio for the launch of a joint solution to speed critical operations across a range of use cases with advanced, customizable video analytics.

The IDIS-Vaidio joint solution comprises an extensive new suite of AI video analytics tools, integrated with IDIS Solution Suite VMS to work seamlessly with any camera or video source. The new platform delivers powerful, highly accurate analytics to enhance the efficiency of live monitoring and forensic review across a wide range of surveillance applications, including security, safety, vehicle management, operations, process monitoring, and access control.

Fully NDAA-compliant, the IDIS-Vaidio solution employs advanced object classification, with recognition of over thirty unique object categories, including people, vehicles, and faces, and behavioral analysis for optimal accuracy. It conducts multi-layered analysis to confirm threats, cross-referencing video, audio, and sensor data to eliminate false alarms. With threats automatically detected, the platform triggers automated or manual responses, activates alarms, or sends real-time notifications in accordance with customizable action plans.

Users of the IDIS-Vaidio joint solution can take advantage of customizable features, dashboards, and support tailored to specific applications, and flexible project-based pricing that includes standard packages and easy license upgrades. This allows cost-efficient and future-proof adoption of AI, with assured scalability through additional licenses, features, and system expansions.

Functions include intrusion detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition (LPR), crowd and queue management, loitering detection, abandoned object detection, counting, and perimeter protection.

For installation flexibility, the IDIS-Vaidio joint solution operates on high-performance servers and is optimized for integration with IDIS hardware and third-party devices. It incorporates encrypted data transmission and secure storage for compliance with data protection and security standards.

The new solution from IDIS and Vaidio will be a major launch alongside other technologies for IDIS Americas at ISC West (April 2025, Las Vegas, booth #8037), with the company showcasing an expanded range of Korean and US-origin technologies and its most comprehensive ever lineup of new products and solutions.

“The IDIS-Vaidio joint solution is being introduced at ISC West, and we could not be more excited to share this experience with our customers. IDIS Americas gets to demonstrate the powerful new AI video analytics capabilities for users in sectors from retail and transportation to education, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure,” said Jay Jeong, CSMO, IDIS Americas. “Because it is fully customizable for each application, there has never been a better time to take advantage of the enhanced security and efficiency that AI video now makes possible.”

"AI is enabling new levels of accuracy and scalability, and the flexibility we are delivering together will help improve security, safety, and effectiveness in nearly every sector," said Vaidio, CEO, Marshall Tyler. “The proven use cases arising from our partnership continue to expand, and we’re focused on maximizing the value of every camera our customers operate."

To learn more, visit https://idisamericas.com/en/vaidio or contact your local IDIS Americas representative by clicking here.