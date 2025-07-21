Hartford Sees Drop in Gun Violence With Integrated Video System

The City of Hartford, Conn., has significantly improved public safety and investigative outcomes through the integration of video technologies and real-time data analysis, according to a newly released case study by Milestone Systems.

At the core of Hartford’s efforts is the Capital City Command Center (C4), operated by the Hartford Police Department (HPD). By leveraging Milestone Systems’ XProtect video management software (VMS) alongside gunshot detection, license plate recognition (LPR), and advanced video analytics, the department has achieved a 442% increase in the solvability of firearm assault cases that included video evidence.

The deployment of these technologies coincides with Hartford recording its lowest level of gun violence in nearly two decades.

Real-time integration drives investigative success

C4 was established to enhance both real-time emergency response and post-incident investigations. Today, it connects more than 1,400 cameras throughout the city and integrates tools such as SoundThinking’s gunshot detection system, live video feeds, and Slack-based real-time communication channels. At the center of this ecosystem is Milestone’s XProtect VMS, which serves as the backbone for open-platform video management and enables integration with third-party technologies from companies like Axis Communications and BriefCam.

A study conducted in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania found that cases with relevant video were more than four times more likely to be solved than those without. Even video that did not capture the incident itself — but provided surrounding context — proved beneficial in improving investigative outcomes.

In addition to video analytics, the C4 center functions as a digital forensics hub, managing video, mobile, and storage data. A hybrid storage strategy enables the city to retain essential video evidence for up to 10 years, with weekly audits conducted to ensure system integrity and performance.

“The open platform approach has been crucial to our success,” said Sergeant Chris Mastroianni, supervisor of the C4 real time crime center. “It allows us to integrate new technologies seamlessly and adapt to evolving challenges. With Milestone’s VMS as our backbone, we can leverage a wide range of tools and data sources to create a comprehensive picture of each incident. This flexibility, combined with our focus on rapid information sharing and analysis, has been the key to dramatically improving our solvability rates and making Hartford safer.”

Hartford’s open-architecture approach has allowed for flexible, efficient expansion and adaptation to new public safety challenges. As more cities explore integrated crime-fighting technologies, Hartford's model demonstrates the potential impact of open systems and coordinated workflows on law enforcement capabilities.

Milestone Systems’ full case study provides additional insight into the technologies and strategies behind Hartford’s transformation.