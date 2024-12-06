Allegion announces support for mobile credentials on Wear OS by Google Smartwatches

Allegion US announced support for mobile credentials in Google Wallet on Wear OS smartwatches. Available starting December 9, 2024, for all Schlage mobile credentials currently offered in Google Wallet on Android, such as student IDs and employee badges, the solution equips Wear OS smartwatch users with convenience, enhanced security, and seamless access.

"We are privileged to be the first security solutions provider to offer our customers the convenience of using their Wear OS smartwatches for mobile credentials in Google Wallet," said Olivia Renaud, group product manager, credentials, at Allegion. "This collaboration represents our commitment to providing innovative and secure access solutions that meet the needs of our diverse customer base."

Streamlined Access for Credential Holders

This new capability expansion allows Google Wallet users to add mobile credentials to their Wallet on both Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches. This added convenience gives users secure access to buildings and offices, payments on campuses, and much more, right from their wrist.

Key benefits include:

Convenience: Google Wallet users can say goodbye to physical cards or keys and the hassle of lost or forgotten IDs by adding Schlage mobile credentials to their Wallet on both Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches.

Google Wallet users can say goodbye to physical cards or keys and the hassle of lost or forgotten IDs by adding Schlage mobile credentials to their Wallet on both Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches. Enhanced Security: Mobile credentials in Google Wallet are safeguarded by multiple layers of security, helping ensure sensitive information remains protected. If a device is lost or stolen, the credential can be easily removed.

Mobile credentials in Google Wallet are safeguarded by multiple layers of security, helping ensure sensitive information remains protected. If a device is lost or stolen, the credential can be easily removed. Seamless Access: Users can gain access by simply tapping their Wear OS smartwatch to a Schlage electronic lock or reader.

Innovative Technology that Supports Security and Convenience

This innovative solution is being brought to market in collaboration with Google Wallet, having passed rigorous testing to ensure it meets the high standards demanded by users and expected of Schlage.

Since 2019, Schlage has been at the forefront of developing wallet-based mobile credentials in collaboration with Google Wallet and other mobile industry leaders. With every innovation, Schlage continues to be a leader in this cutting-edge space and a valued asset to the wallet partners.

Allegion is also proud to work with its software alliance partners and employ collaborative relationships to integrate mobile credentials into their access control, one-card, or Proptech systems, ultimately bringing an entire solution to a broader market.

Mobile credentials in Google Wallet are supported by all wireless locks, wall readers, and reader controllers from Schlage that are NFC enabled, including NDE and LE Series, XE360 Series, AD Series, and Schlage Control electronic locks, MTB Series wall readers, and RC Series reader controllers.