Napco’s Continental Enterprise Controllers now integrated with LifeSafety Power

NAPCO Access, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies and a leader in access control solutions since 1969, announces its new Unified Power Solution, developed in partnership with LifeSafety Power. This streamlined chassis integrates NAPCO Access Panel components and LifeSafety Power modules, delivering a space-saving, labor-efficient solution for professional security integrators.

This innovative unified access control and power solution combines electrical and mechanical integration in a single enclosure, enabling faster installations and improved service efficiency for Continental systems from Napco Access Pro. It features a removable back plate for streamlined wiring, expansion slots for easy addition of power distribution modules, and compatibility with NAPCO’s CICP2800 Super Speed 8- or 16-Door Access Controller module. Preconnected power components save installation time, while an AC disconnect point simplifies servicing. The enclosure also supports LifeSafety Power NetLink Network Connectivity modules for intelligent power management. NetLink technology offers remote monitoring, power health reporting, battery testing, and proactive alerts, minimizing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Our partnership with LifeSafety Power reinforces NAPCO’s commitment to innovative, labor-saving solutions that help integrators meet today’s security demands,” said Aaron Black, VP Sales, Napco Access Pro. The Unified Power Solution reduces the need for multiple enclosures, offering up to 50% space savings and 40% installation cost savings, which is ideal for commercial and institutional applications.

For more information about Continental Enterprise Access Control Panels, please contact Aaron at NAPCO Access Pro via email at [email protected], by phone at 817.888.4872, or visit our website at www.napcoaccesspro.com.