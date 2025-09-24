LifeSafety Power Expands Axis Integrations with Unified Power Solutions

LifeSafety Power has extended its FlexPower Unified Power Solutions line with additional support for Axis access control controllers, allowing full integration of Axis boards and power modules in a single enclosure.

The update covers the Axis A1210, 1610, 1710, 1810, 1710-B, and 1810-B series. Within the unified enclosure, system power, lock power, and controllers are consolidated, with capacity for up to eight controlled doors.

For integrators, the approach reduces installation time and wall space by combining what would typically require multiple enclosures into one chassis. The design includes a removable backplate for controller wiring, expansion slots for extra modules, and a preconnected power section. A built-in AC disconnect simplifies servicing.

Units can be configured for single (12 or 24V DC) or dual voltage operation (12 and 24V DC). Each output includes LifeSafety Power’s SurgeShield protection against surges or transients. Outputs can be field-set for failsafe or fail-secure operation, with fire alarm interface options.

Space is also reserved for NetLink network connectivity modules, which provide remote monitoring, battery testing, email and SNMP alerts, and other predictive maintenance data.

LifeSafety Power first introduced the FlexPower platform in 2010 to consolidate access control power systems. Today the company counts more than 15 OEM partnerships across the sector.