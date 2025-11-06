RightCrowd and Bearing Partner to Simplify Physical Access and Security Operations

RightCrowd today announced a partnership with Bearing, a leading innovator in digitizing corporate security operations on ServiceNow. The collaboration aims to eliminate the complexity of managing physical access across multiple systems by delivering seamless integration between physical access control and digital security workflows.

“This partnership enables us to accelerate our mission to digitally transform corporate security operations with ServiceNow by rapidly growing our access control integrations,” said Jason Veiock, Founder & CEO, Bearing. “Now, customers can choose the right capability at the right price to solve their identity and access management challenges.”

The partnership provides organizations with flexible deployment options to meet their unique needs:

Start fast: Automate badging and access workflows directly in ServiceNow using Bearing.

Connect legacy systems: Use RightCrowd’s existing PACS integrations to streamline the “last mile” of access requests, reducing manual steps and errors.

Go all-in: Combine full RightCrowd PIAM functionality, including visitor management, across Bearing and RightCrowd within ServiceNow for end-to-end access management.

Organizations can also extend Bearing’s security response capabilities with RightCrowd’s badge access data, giving security teams a more complete picture of physical and digital activity.

“In over 20 years of delivering PIAM solutions, we have come to recognize that we need to fit into an organization’s existing environment and systems and not just add another application to their stack,” said Darren Bain, VP Strategic Initiatives, RightCrowd. “ServiceNow has become a powerhouse around the Unified Employee Experience, and now Bearing is delivering best practice physical security processes on ServiceNow.

”Jason and I recognized early in the discussions the symbiosis that we could provide for customers through having RightCrowd deliver their PACS integration breadth of experience at scale to augment what Bearing was delivering, and therefore ensuring we were fitting the combined solution into that existing Unified Employee Experience. It’s one of the best win wins we have seen for customers.”