Motorola Solutions Earns TMA Platinum Communications Partner Designation for ASAP Support

Motorola Solutions has been recognized by The Monitoring Association as a Platinum Communications Partner for supporting the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol and expanding digital alarm integration for emergency communications centers.

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has named Motorola Solutions a Platinum Communications Partner in recognition of the company's support for the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) and its efforts to modernize digital alarm communications between monitoring centers and public safety agencies.

The designation recognizes Motorola Solutions' role in improving the public safety ecosystem, supporting telecommunicator wellness and advancing adoption of the ASAP service among emergency communications centers (ECCs).

As one of the largest providers of computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, Motorola Solutions encourages ECCs to adopt ASAP and provides connectivity to the service through its CAD platforms.

In 2025, the company introduced a cloud-based capability designed to simplify the integration of ASAP alarm data into emergency communications workflows. The capability has since been expanded across the company's command center software portfolio, including CommandCentral Aware, PremierOne and Flex, helping public safety agencies deploy the service more quickly and with fewer technical barriers. For ECCs already using Motorola Solutions CAD systems, enabling ASAP extends existing infrastructure while reducing deployment time and costs.

"Seconds can make all the difference in an emergency," said Todd Piett, senior vice president, Command Center and Cloud Solutions, Motorola Solutions. "By creating a direct digital connection between alarm companies and 911 dispatch software through the ASAP Service, we can help keep emergency lines open for those in need while reducing manual coordination for dispatchers."

The ASAP AWS GovCloud capabilities provide ECCs with a secure, resilient and standards-based method for receiving alarm data directly within CAD workflows. According to the announcement, the approach eliminates manual call handling while reducing call-processing times and transcription errors. The result is improved situational awareness, faster dispatch times, better-informed responses and reduced workloads for telecommunicators.

TMA highlighted a recent deployment at the St. Joseph County 911 Consolidated Communications Center in Indiana as an example of the technology's impact. As the first agency in the nation to deploy the cloud-based alarm integration, the center is on pace to save telecommunicators 350 hours annually that otherwise would have been spent handling phone calls, helping keep 911 lines available for time-sensitive emergencies.

"Working with Motorola Solutions CAD systems enables us to meet agencies where they already are — within their existing CAD environments," said Karen Carlson, vice president and general manager of ASAP Service. "By integrating directly into the tools ECCs use every day, we make it easier for agencies to adopt ASAP and begin seeing meaningful improvements in call handling and response efficiency."

Motorola Solutions is also working with its ECC customers to promote and deploy the ASAP service and continues to collaborate with TMA through regular working sessions focused on deployment progress and ongoing program expansion. TMA said this level of engagement and operational coordination reflects the commitment recognized through the Platinum Communications Partner designation.