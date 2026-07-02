Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Modernizes Security Operations with Genetec Security Center

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented Genetec Security Center to unify video surveillance, access control and alarm management as part of its terminal modernization project.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) has modernized its physical security operations by deploying Genetec Security Center as part of a broader terminal modernization project.

The airport selected the enterprise physical security platform to support future expansion, evolving Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements and the potential addition of new carriers and flight routes.

Located outside Rock Springs in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport supports more than 11,000 annual flight operations and serves more than 50,000 passengers each year. The deployment followed the completion of the airport's $43 million commercial terminal modernization project. Airport leaders sought to replace aging video surveillance and access control systems with an open platform designed to accommodate future security expansion without relying on proprietary systems.

Working with systems integrator Incline Technology, the airport implemented Genetec Security Center to unify video surveillance, access control and alarm management within a single interface.

"Our vision from the start was to deliver a system for RKS that's easy to operate and support, and ready for future expansion," said Nic Hasler, Founder and President of Incline Technology.

The unified platform provides airport staff with visibility across the terminal, weather station, fuel station and Sweetwater Aviation facility. According to the company, the deployment enables the airport to improve situational awareness, respond to incidents more quickly and manage day-to-day security operations from a centralized platform.

"Genetec Security Center brings everything into one place, which helps us manage security and airport operations much more efficiently than before. We're only scratching the surface of what the system can do. This is the foundation we needed to keep adding capabilities and enhancing our operations," said Devon Brubaker, Airport Director at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Airport personnel are also using the platform's Quick Search feature to speed investigations and reduce the time required to review recorded video. Following a reported theft at the airport's micro market, staff used the feature to review footage, determine when inventory changed and confirm within minutes that the item had been purchased but mislabeled.

"We might be a small airport, but investing in Genetec Security Center allows us to operate like a much larger one. The platform helps us work more efficiently today and sets us up to say yes to new opportunities in the future," Brubaker said.