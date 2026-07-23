Interface Systems Adds Brivo to Managed Access Control Portfolio

Interface Systems has added Brivo to its managed access control portfolio, combining cloud-based access control capabilities with its security design, integration and support services.

Interface Systems has added Brivo to its end-to-end managed access control portfolio, expanding its offerings for restaurants, retailers and commercial businesses.

The addition of Brivo provides organizations with a cloud-based access control option designed to simplify administration across multiple locations and improve operational efficiency. Brivo’s cloud-native platform enables centralized management of users, physical and mobile credentials, schedules and door activity through a single interface with real-time visibility.

Combined with Interface Systems’ U.S.-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs), the offering provides customers with a single partner for securing and managing facilities across multiple locations. Interface’s managed access control portfolio includes solution design, system integration, professional installation, ongoing maintenance and technical support.

"Our customers want security solutions that can scale alongside their business and are easy to manage," said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. "Adding Brivo to our managed access control portfolio gives organizations another proven option for modernizing their security infrastructure while continuing to benefit from Interface's expertise in system design, deployment, integration, and ongoing support."

John Szczygiel, COO at Brivo, said the company welcomed Interface to its partner ecosystem.

“We're pleased to welcome Interface to our growing partner ecosystem,” said Szczygiel. “Their nationwide reach and deep expertise serving restaurants, retail, and commercial businesses make them an ideal partner. Together, we'll enable organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences across some of the most dynamic industries in the market.”

Restaurant, retail and commercial business leaders interested in evaluating their access control strategy can schedule a complimentary security assessment to identify a managed access control fit for their operations.