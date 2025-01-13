Telaeris announces the XPressEntry Muster Dashboard at Intersec 2025

Telaeris, Inc., a provider of physical security and safety solutions, is proud to announce the release of the innovative XPressEntry Muster Dashboard at Intersec 2025. Designed to enhance facility safety and security, the XPressEntry Muster Dashboard delivers a real-time facility occupancy visualization, empowering security professionals and emergency managers to monitor, manage, and respond to evacuations.

“The XPressEntry Muster Dashboard is a game-changer for facility safety and security,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “By providing real-time situational awareness, we’re giving security professionals and emergency managers the tools they need to protect lives and respond effectively during critical moments. This solution embodies our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our customers.”



Key Features of the XPressEntry Muster Dashboard:

Achieve real-time situational awareness: Instantly monitor worker presence and movement across facility zones with integrated facility maps.

Instantly monitor worker presence and movement across facility zones with integrated facility maps. Streamline emergency evacuations: Initiate muster events and track evacuation progress in real-time, improving response time and increasing worker safety.

Initiate muster events and track evacuation progress in real-time, improving response time and increasing worker safety. Designed for Security Operations Centers (SOC): Optimize both daily operations and emergency management from the SOC or on the go with one solution.

Optimize both daily operations and emergency management from the SOC or on the go with one solution. Analyze reader usage data: Gain a clear understanding of workforce access control activity and all reader usage, fixed and mobile, across the entire facility.

Gain a clear understanding of workforce access control activity and all reader usage, fixed and mobile, across the entire facility. Visualize reader movement and positioning: Monitor XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric reader locations and movement across the facility in near real time.

Monitor XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric reader locations and movement across the facility in near real time. Enhance monitoring without additional hardware: No XPressEntry handhelds are required; deploy as a standalone tool to maximize the existing access control system.

Clarity and Control for Safety and Security Operations

The XPressEntry Muster Dashboard is a Windows-based application designed to integrate seamlessly with existing access control systems, overlaying facility occupancy information by zones onto facility or satellite maps. Security teams gain instant insights into occupancy, workforce activity, and XPressEntry handheld reader movement, providing a comprehensive overview of facility operations.

During emergencies, the dashboard’s muster functionality allows safety personnel to track evacuation progress in real time, identifying accounted and unaccounted individuals along with their last known locations. This enables first responders to execute more effective emergency response strategies. Post-event reports ensure compliance and operational efficiency.

Flexible and Cost-Effective Deployment

The XPressEntry Muster Dashboard operates independently of or alongside XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers. This flexibility allows facilities to adopt the Dashboard as a software-only solution to enhance their existing access control systems without requiring additional hardware investments.

Beyond emergencies, the Muster Dashboard serves as a powerful tool for analyzing workforce activity, optimizing security protocols, and improving overall operational efficiency. Its intuitive interface ensures ease of use for security professionals, making it a practical and valuable addition to any facility’s safety and security toolkit.

Experience the XPressEntry Muster Dashboard at Intersec 2025

Telaeris invites attendees of Intersec 2025 to visit Booth S2-C10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre to see the XPressEntry Muster Dashboard in action. Discover how this cutting-edge solution can enhance your organization’s safety and security operations.