Aiphone expands AC Nio access control management software to the cloud

Aiphone today announced its AC Nio access control management software is now available as a cloud-based solution.

"We know how challenging it can be for organizations to build and maintain a comprehensive security ecosystem, especially when managing multiple systems as they grow," said Sean Peterson, Director of Product, Marketing, and Support at Aiphone. "AC Nio combines enterprise-grade capabilities with the intuitive usability you'd expect from consumer technology."

AC Nio access control management software enables users to manage permissions, schedules, and reports at scale. Users can customize dashboards to monitor priority information at a glance through a drag-and-drop interface for viewing and managing doors and devices in real-time. The software streamlines both routine and bulk operations, enabling easy configuration of fine-grained permissions and tailored smart automations.

AC Nio scales with an organization's physical security infrastructure and unifies access control with core security systems, including intercoms, video management solutions, and electronic locks. The software’s third-party API integration and advanced Action Plan capabilities create a cohesive security ecosystem that is responsive to a variety of security needs and objectives.

Controller and credential options