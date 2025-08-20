BadgePass and ProdataKey Announce Integration for Credential Management

BadgePass and ProdataKey (PDK) have introduced a new integration between BadgeHub, BadgePass’s credentialing platform, and PDK’s cloud-based access control system.

The new integration enables organizations to issue physical credentials through BadgeHub that are immediately functional within the PDK platform, combining photo ID and access control into one workflow.

"This collaboration with BadgeHub strengthens our ecosystem and enables our partners to provide a truly seamless credentialing experience for their customers," commented Dallan Labrum, EVP of Sales at ProdataKey.

Connecting the two systems allows cardholder data to sync immediately, giving administrators a single point of management for credential issuance and access permissions to reduce the need for duplicate data entry and simplify updates across both systems.

“This integration allows customers to leverage the strengths of BadgeHub with those of PDK for modern badge issuance coupled with user-friendly access control,” commented Lindsay Martin-Nez, CEO of BadgePass. “It’s an incredible partnership that brings together two fantastic platforms, and I’m really excited for our customers to benefit from it.”

The integration is available now for BadgeHub and PDK partners.