BadgePass and ProdataKey Announce Integration for Credential Management

The new integration enables organizations to issue physical credentials through BadgeHub that are immediately functional within the PDK platform.
Related To: 
Aug. 20, 2025
68a606d62e668dc77d7011c1 59

BadgePass and ProdataKey (PDK) have introduced a new integration between BadgeHub, BadgePass’s credentialing platform, and PDK’s cloud-based access control system.

The new integration enables organizations to issue physical credentials through BadgeHub that are immediately functional within the PDK platform, combining photo ID and access control into one workflow.

"This collaboration with BadgeHub strengthens our ecosystem and enables our partners to provide a truly seamless credentialing experience for their customers," commented Dallan Labrum, EVP of Sales at ProdataKey.

Connecting the two systems allows cardholder data to sync immediately, giving administrators a single point of management for credential issuance and access permissions to reduce the need for duplicate data entry and simplify updates across both systems.

“This integration allows customers to leverage the strengths of BadgeHub with those of PDK for modern badge issuance coupled with user-friendly access control,” commented Lindsay Martin-Nez, CEO of BadgePass. “It’s an incredible partnership that brings together two fantastic platforms, and I’m really excited for our customers to benefit from it.”

The integration is available now for BadgeHub and PDK partners.

Sign up for SecurityInfoWatch Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Why Credential Modernization Is the Next Big Security Move
No More Silos: How Today’s Integrators Drive Real Security
Revolutionizing Security with the R&S®QPS Walk2000
Sponsored
Protecting People and Assets — Security Screening Solutions Brought to You by Rohde & Schwarz
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of SecurityInfoWatch, create an account today!