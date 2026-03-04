ASSA ABLOY Adds Sam’s Garage Doors in Western Canada Expansion

Sam’s Garage Doors, founded in 1990, operates a manufacturing facility and headquarters in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, and employs about 40 people.

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sam’s Garage Doors, a Canada-based distributor, installer and service provider of door products and a manufacturer of gate products.

The acquisition is part of ASSA ABLOY’s strategy to strengthen its position in established markets by adding complementary products and solutions to its core business, according an announcement.

“Through the acquisition of Sam’s Garage Doors we strengthen our position in Western Canada and expand our service reach across the greater Vancouver area,” said Massimo Grassi, executive vice president of ASSA ABLOY and head of its Entrance Systems Division. Grassi added that the company’s complementary portfolio and strong customer focus will enable ASSA ABLOY to offer new products to existing customers while enhancing the level of service provided across the region.

Following the acquisition, Sam’s Garage Doors will become part of the Industrial business segment within ASSA ABLOY’s Entrance Systems Division.

The company reported sales of about $12.4 million in 2025 (MCAD 17, approximately MSEK 120) with what ASSA ABLOY described as a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the start.