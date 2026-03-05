Allegion Acquires DCI Hollow Metal on Demand

The acquisition brings a quick-ship manufacturer of custom hollow metal doors and frames into Allegion’s Americas segment, supporting installations across healthcare, education, government and commercial facilities.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) has acquired privately held DCI Hollow Metal on Demand (DCI), a U.S. manufacturer of custom hollow metal doors and frames serving industrial, commercial and institutional markets. The company announced the transaction through one of its subsidiaries.

Based in the Los Angeles area, DCI produces quick-ship hollow metal doors and frames installed in a range of facilities including hospitals and medical centers, government buildings, K-12 schools and universities, commercial offices and stadiums.

Following the acquisition, DCI will operate as part of Allegion’s Americas segment under Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

Ilardi said the addition of DCI strengthens Allegion’s mechanical portfolio and supports its go-to-market capabilities in non-residential markets while expanding the company’s presence on the West Coast. He added that the combination is expected to help the company serve customers with a stronger local presence, faster response times and more tailored solutions.

DCI CEO Bob Briggs will remain involved with the business in an advisory capacity to support the transition as the company joins Allegion’s doors and frames portfolio.

That portfolio includes brands such as Steelcraft, Republic Doors and Krieger Specialty Products.

Briggs said DCI’s focus on quick-ship and customized doors aligns with Allegion’s approach to serving customers, describing the company as highly customer-centric and a natural fit with Allegion’s “partner of choice” philosophy.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.