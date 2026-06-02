ASSA ABLOY Acquires Sentinel Dock & Door

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sentinel Dock & Door, a Canadian provider of commercial loading dock equipment, dock levelers, overhead doors and related service solutions, expanding the company's direct service presence across Canada.

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sentinel Dock & Door, a Canadian commercial dock and door service company, as part of its strategy to expand its market presence and strengthen its service capabilities in Canada.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to ASSA ABLOY, the acquisition supports the company's strategy of strengthening its position in mature markets through the addition of complementary products and solutions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sentinel to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," said Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Founded in 1983, Sentinel Dock & Door employs approximately 375 people and is headquartered in Ontario. The company provides commercial dock and door services across Canada.

ASSA ABLOY said the acquisition will strengthen its direct channel presence, including service operations, while expanding its geographic footprint throughout the Canadian market.

"The acquisition of Sentinel significantly strengthens our direct channel presence, including service, and broadens our footprint across Canada. With their strong, service-oriented business and well-established operational platform, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth in the market," said Massimo Grassi, executive vice president of ASSA ABLOY and head of the company's Entrance Systems Division.

Following the acquisition, Sentinel will become part of the Business Segment Industrial within ASSA ABLOY's Entrance Systems Division.

Sentinel reported 2025 sales of approximately 137 million Canadian dollars. ASSA ABLOY said the acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the outset.