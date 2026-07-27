Salto's XS4 Double Reader Delivers Monitored Entry and Exit In One Smart Lock

Salto's new XS4 Double Reader combines two integrated readers in a single wire-free smart lock to enable monitored entry and exit at one access point.

Salto has launched its XS4 Double Reader wire-free smart locking range, introducing a new electronic lock with two integrated readers designed to monitor and record both entry and exit through a single door.

The XS4 Double Reader operates on a 100% wire-free architecture, eliminating the need for traditional wired installations. The company said the lock retrofits over existing door preparations and mortise locks, helping reduce deployment time and installation costs while simplifying upgrades.

The new lock is designed to provide controlled entry and exit using smart credentials presented on either side of the door. Salto said the bidirectional configuration is suited for gates, shared access points and secure zones that require two-way access control and management.

Among its features is anti-passback management, allowing the lock to control two separate anti-passback areas to track entry and exit sequences and help prevent unauthorized credential sharing. The solution also supports occupancy and roll-call tracking by recording the date and time of every entry and exit event and monitoring user location relative to defined zones.

Additional capabilities include consolidating access control hardware into a single solution at each access point, maintaining doors in a locked state from both the inside and outside and supporting a keyless experience through RFID credentials, mobile digital keys and room keys stored in Apple Wallet.

The XS4 Double Reader is compatible with Salto BLUEnet Wireless infrastructure, enabling real-time management and integration with the company's Salto Space, Salto KS and Salto Homelok access control platforms.

Designed for flexibility, the smart lock is intended for use across hospitality, healthcare, education, workspaces, residential properties, government, critical infrastructure and industrial facilities. Salto also said its construction and security protocols make it suitable for specialized environments including medical laboratories and psychiatric institutions.

"With extensive functionality, the XS4 Double Reader offers an advanced solution that meets today’s demands and anticipates tomorrow’s needs," the company said. "This is more than just a new product – it’s a commitment to convenience, security, and user empowerment in an increasingly digital world."

Salto said users can visualize and configure the XS4 Double Reader for future projects through its MyLock configuration tool to create a customized, keyless and bidirectional access experience.