Marks USA offers new sample styles for 2025: A custom locking addendum

Marks USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc., is excited to announce its ongoing commitment to expanding its extensive array of door hardware solutions tailored for every conceivable door and application. The product line features a wide selection of customizable levers that cater to various styles and preferences, paired with beautifully designed roses that enhance the aesthetic appeal of any entryway. Additionally, they offer an impressive range of knobs that blend functionality with elegance, secure turnpieces for added convenience, and escutcheons that complete the look of your doors.

The matched mortise and tubular locksets are crafted to meet the highest security standards, making them ideal for both exterior and interior doors. The integrated access control locks are designed for seamless integration into modern security systems. With OEM options available, Marks USA provide tailored solutions that meet your project's unique requirements.

Marks USA offers an extensive selection of over 300 trims and architectural finishes. This allows you to customize your hardware to match any decor style, from traditional to contemporary.

The Marks 2025 Custom Lockset Catalog is available to download at https://marksusa.com/resources/catalogs/ or contact our friendly Marks customer service at 1-800-645-9445; specify Catalog no. A680B.