Allegion acquires Next Door Company, growing specialty door solutions portfolio

Allegion plc, a security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired the business and operations of privately held Next Door Company (Next Door), including its brands and other assets.

Based in Miami, Florida, and founded in 1993, Next Door is a U.S. manufacturer of stainless steel and hollow metal doors, specializing in custom configurations for industrial, commercial, and institutional buildings. Next Door complements Allegion’s existing hollow metal doors and frames portfolio and enhances Allegion's specialty offerings.

Next Door will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

“We’re very excited to welcome Next Door to Allegion—they’ve been a close partner of ours for more than a decade now,” Ilardi said. “Much like our own team, Next Door has deep-rooted expertise in complex environments. Their custom doors and frames will further expand the Allegion portfolio and will benefit from our specification capabilities and scale in manufacturing and distribution across the U.S.”

Justin Schechter, owner of Next Door, will join Allegion to facilitate a smooth transition and support accelerated growth for the combined businesses.

“Next Door has a strong reputation in our industry,” said Schechter. “We’re known for delivering high-quality solutions and customer satisfaction. We’re confident we share this passion for excellence with Allegion. We’ll build from that foundation and drive growth through shared resources and expertise.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.