ASSA ABLOY Acquires International Door Products in the U.S.

ASSA ABLOY has acquired International Door Products (IDP), a U.S.-based manufacturer of standard and custom fire-rated steel door frames.

“I am very pleased to welcome IDP to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division, characterizes the deal as an important step forward for the company. He says it represents “an exciting milestone” as ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas welcomes International Door Products into the organization. He adds that the acquisition enables the business to “offer an even broader range of solutions” and notes that IDP’s product lineup and quick turnaround times “complement our existing capabilities” to help meet the changing needs of construction markets.

IDP was founded in 1977 and has about 80 employees. The company’s main office and factory are located in Southfield, Mich.

In 2024, sales for IDP amounted to roughly $31.9 million, according to an announcement. ASSA ABLOY states the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.