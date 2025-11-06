DoorBird and Telecor Partner to Streamline Campus and Facility Access Control

DoorBird has announced a new integration with Telecor’s eSeries Public Address and Intercom Solution, combining DoorBird’s IP video door intercom technology with Telecor’s communication platform to strengthen access control and improve response coordination in schools and other facilities.

The integration allows staff to see and speak with visitors directly from the Telecor eSeries Visual Console when a DoorBird call button is pressed. Operators can view live video, communicate in real time, and unlock doors through a single interface, reducing response time and improving situational awareness.

Telecor’s eSeries is an Ethernet-based communication system used across K–12 campuses and critical infrastructure, supporting both daily operations—such as classroom calls and announcements—and emergency notifications. The system can function as a full IP solution or integrate with existing analog infrastructure.

DoorBird’s IP video door stations are used globally across residential, commercial, and institutional environments, offering real-time video, audio, and remote access control.

“We’re excited to partner with Telecor to deliver smarter, more connected entryway solutions,” said Matthew Fullford, Integration Development Manager. “With Telecor’s extensive experience in campus and facility communication systems, this integration creates a powerful combination of intuitive access control and real-time communication that enhances security and streamlines response.”

The integrated solution meets FCC and IC regulatory standards and is designed for reliable indoor and outdoor performance.