Ai-RGUS Adds Zenitel Integration to Expand Security Device Monitoring

Ai-RGUS has introduced Zenitel as its latest integration for monitoring intercoms. The addition expands the company’s list of supported manufacturers within its proactive security system management platform.

The integration was released as part of a feature update that enables Ai-RGUS users to monitor access control systems, network speakers, intercoms, routers, smart plugs, smart power supplies and POE devices.

According to the announcement, adding Zenitel supports the company’s goal of providing a single pane of glass for alerts on device functionality issues and performance degradation across an entire security system.

“Monitoring intercoms among all of the other devices across your security system is an integral part of system hardening” said Daniel Reichman, Chief Scientist and CEO at Ai-RGUS. He noted that an intercom outage can create security concerns and operational challenges, and that customers using Zenitel can now view intercom status within the Ai-RGUS dashboard alongside cameras, NVR/DVRs, VMS, access control and other networked devices.