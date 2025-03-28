The Key Safe Company to enter US market with Wolflok brand launch

A UK key safe manufacturer is launching a new brand in the US in a bid to become a global player in innovative access management solutions.

Having transformed the delivery of social care in the UK with its pioneering products, The Key Safe Company is entering America with its new brand, Wolflok.

The Worcester-based company will exhibit its new Wolflok maximum security key safe range at major trade show ISC West in Las Vegas, which runs from March 31 to April 4, part of a strategy to crack the world’s most lucrative security market which is buoyed by increasing demand for lock boxes across the security sector and residential properties.

The Wolflok offers the same features as its European contemporary the ark Tamo, such as patented illuminated buttons and multi-push button technology that accommodates more than 9.7 million passcode combinations.

Much like its domestic cousin, the maximum security Wolflok is immensely durable and has achieved LPS1175 Issue 8 A10 & B1 attack security ratings from the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), making it the world's most secure push-button mechanical key safe.

James Buckle, Group Sales Director of The Key Safe Company, said: “Growing our sales overseas has long been an objective for the business.

“Thanks to a few setup changes, we’ve started to see major progress in Europe, where sales have risen dramatically in recent years. And we hope Wolflok will now spearhead our ambition to make serious in-roads into the security market in America.

“We had some unbelievable feedback about our offering when we attended ISC West last year. We now feel that this trade show is the perfect vehicle to launch our new Wolflok key lock box into the US market.

“The aim for us as a business is to take our patented multi-push technology to a global audience, and supply security and peace of mind to all our customers.”

Formed in 1996 and based at Nunnery Park, The Key Safe Company employs around 30 people. The business began life as a value-added retailer, but has evolved into an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that now designs, makes and sells a range of security products including police preferred key safes, secure cabinets, access control systems, key cabinets and padlocks.

According to the latest figures, the global key lock box market is projected to reach a valuation of $1.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2025 to 2033.

The burgeoning demand for improved home and business security solutions, fuelled by rising crime rates and the increasing prevalence of unattended properties, has been cited as an accelerator of the market's growth.

It’s this forecasted growth The Key Safe Company is hoping to tap into further with the launch of the Wolflok range, which benefits from one-handed access with a hinged lid and ergonomic knob, advanced anti-pick technology and anti-drill hinge pins for extra protection.

The device has the capacity to help businesses improve their efficiency, meet regulatory requirements and provide better service and to a provide safe way for consumers to grant family, emergency responders and service providers point-of-need access to their homes.

For more information, visit the brand’s new website at www.wolflok.com