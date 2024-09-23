Corbin Russwin Highlights Lock Portfolio with Visual Status Indicators at GSX 2024

Orlando, FL. September 23, 2024 — Corbin Russwin, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, will proudly showcase its enhanced portfolio of locks featuring visual status indicators at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) from September 23-25, 2024, in Orlando, FL. These innovative locks offer instant visual verification of whether a door is locked or unlocked, addressing security, safety and privacy needs across various applications.

"The newly extended portfolio of Corbin Russwin locks with visual status indicators is transforming the way we interact with doors," said Mia Merrel, Director of Product Management, Commercial Mechanical Hardware, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. "By providing clear, instant information about lock status and occupancy, we're enhancing security, safety, and privacy while creating a more intuitive and user-friendly experience."

Product highlights:

NEW! CLX3300 Series Cylindrical Lock with Status Indicators features six status indicator windows that can be customized for color combinations and status icons on the inside, outside, or both sides of the door. This versatile lock offers multiple functions, including keyed and privacy, a robust ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 lock body, and exceptional durability in high-traffic areas.

ML2000 Series Mortise Lock with Status Indicators feature a unique curved window design, reflective coating, and a 180° viewing angle to ensure clear status recognition under a variety of lighting conditions. With a variety of trim options and customizable text/graphics, these enhanced locks will seamlessly integrate into any environment.

DL2200 Series Deadbolt is an essential privacy feature perfect for single use restrooms, quiet rooms, and more. This cylindrical deadbolt is ideal for many applications, combining reliable and affordable security with privacy and peace of mind.

PED5000 Series Exit Device with Status Indicators provides immediate visual confirmation of lock status in three indicator configuration options to meet a wide range of specialized applications. They include:

Active Dogging Indicator: Clear, confident assurance with a display window on the rail that provides an instant visual cue about the dogging status of your device.

Clear, confident assurance with a display window on the rail that provides an instant visual cue about the dogging status of your device. M48 Passive Dogging : A subtle visual cue revealed when the push rail is dogged allowing for a quick dogging status check.

: A subtle visual cue revealed when the push rail is dogged allowing for a quick dogging status check. M47 Trim Status Indicator: A large display on the chassis cover indicating whether the outside trim is locked or unlocked, optimized for critical safety features like our Classroom Intruder function.

Visit Corbin Russwin at Booth 1434 at GSX 2024 to see for yourself how this newly extended portfolio of locks with visual status indicators is transforming security one door at a time.

For more information about Corbin Russwin’s door hardware with visual status indicators, visit our website.