mi-pad Queenstown adopts Vingcard for digitalized and personalized guestroom access

By also activating Vingcard Allure with Mobile Access, mi-pad Queenstown provides its guests with control over their hotel stay journey from the convenience of mi-pad’s interactive mobile app. Able to adjust room temperature and lighting in real time regardless of physical location, guests equipped with the property’s app additionally have the option to leverage Mobile Access as a way to sidestep check-in wait times and instead gain instant entry to their room. Once checked in electronically, guests using the service automatically receive their digital room key and can access their room using their own mobile device.

“mi-pad is centered on providing a hotel stay that’s modern and able to reflect the latest in technology that the hospitality industry has to offer,” said Harry Flynn, hotel manager at mi-pad Queenstown. “Vingcard’s cutting-edge solutions more than live up to that standard, and the ability to integrate so seamlessly with our mobile app and in-room systems is a significant achievement that sets our guest stay experience apart.”

Vingcard’s solutions are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, with mi-pad Queenstown also leveraging an integration between its room access and energy management operations. Combined with the presence of in-room motion sensors, the property can automatically adjust settings for thermostats and lights to energy-saving levels when a room becomes vacant. Once a guest returns, or prior through the app, in-room settings automatically return to more comfortable levels to ensure uninterrupted satisfaction.

For more information about Vingcard and its products and solutions, please visit vingcard.com.