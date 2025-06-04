LocklyPRO expands Z-Wave-certified, Alarm.com-integrated smart locks at ESX 2025

LocklyPRO, the commercial division of Lockly, announced the launch of two new Z-Wave-certified smart locks integrated with Alarm.com. The Lockly Guard Latch Z-Wave Edition and Lockly Guard Duo Z-Wave Edition (interconnected latch) are on display at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX), which doubles LocklyPRO's Z-Wave solutions to support smarter, more efficient property management. With full Alarm.com compatibility, these new locks integrate into existing smart security systems and allow users to manage all connected devices through a single platform.

“Z-Wave continues to be an extremely popular protocol, and we recognized the need to expand our line of solutions to ensure any access need could be met,” said Frank Polidoro, Chief Revenue Officer at LocklyPRO. “Our hardware, combined with Alarm.com’s robust ecosystem, equips professionals and property managers with powerful new tools to create smarter, safer, and more streamlined environments.”

The Guard Duo Z-Wave Edition features LocklyPRO’s proprietary Dual-Locking Technology, which lets users lock or unlock the latch and deadbolt in a single motion, ideal for high-traffic or fast-paced environments. The Guard Latch Z-Wave Edition is a lever-style smart lock that supports up to 999 RFID tags, as well as many of LocklyPRO’s patented, future-proof features. Each lock’s connectivity allows users to automate access control, receive real-time lock status alerts, and manage security remotely.

Shared across both models are Lockly’s advanced features, which include a 3D biometric fingerprint sensor, a standard touchscreen keypad with randomized number layout, voice assistant compatibility, and remote access through the Alarm.com app. These locks provide beneficial tools for property managers such as credential management to assign and revoke access, Air Transfer to securely copy access codes and fingerprints from one smart lock to another, LocklyOS to control and monitor access from a single dashboard, and unit owner management to manage access to an individual dwelling in a building.

LocklyPRO’s latest innovations are on display at ESX 2025 (Booth #227), where attendees can explore LocklyPRO’s growing portfolio of commercial smart lock solutions. Additional Z-Wave-compatible models are slated to launch later this year.

More information about LocklyPRO’s full line of access products is available at LocklyPro.com.