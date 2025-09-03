Nashville Deploys ALCEA Traffic Cabinet Locks to Strengthen Infrastructure Security

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) has completed a citywide rollout of ALCEA’s 75481 Series Traffic Cabinet Locks, marking a significant step in safeguarding its traffic management infrastructure.

The deployment, finalized in less than a month, upgraded more than 1,000 intersections with new electromechanical locks that provide both high-security mechanical protection and audit trail capabilities. The system replaces legacy key-based access that lacked accountability for contractors and technicians working inside traffic cabinets.

Aaron Cushman, IT/ITS Division Manager for NDOT, stated the new locks restore control and visibility. “We needed to regain control in terms of who’s in our cabinets, when and why. That accountability piece was missing,” Cushman said.

Each technician and contractor now receives a unique credential that must be revalidated regularly, eliminating the risks associated with duplicate keys.

The ALCEA solution, enabled by ABLOY technology, was selected after a multi-year search. Cushman noted its ease of use was a decisive factor. “The ALCEA system was the easiest for our people to use. It’s secure but doesn’t add unnecessary headaches. That was huge for us.”

Drop-in installation

The 75481 Series offers drop-in installation, allowing locks to be swapped without costly retrofits. While some municipalities combine mechanical and electromechanical locks, Nashville opted for full electromechanical deployment. Additional mechanical padlocks will be added for lower priority access points under the same keying system.

Kory Hamill, ALCEA’s transportation sector specialist for the project, highlighted the city’s proactive approach. “When you’re talking about protecting a network as critical as a city’s traffic system, every cabinet door matters,” Hamill said.

The installations follow the October 2024 opening of Nashville’s Transportation Operations Center, which houses advanced traffic management systems. NDOT officials said the new locks are integral to the city’s smart mobility goals, ensuring the safety of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians across the region.

Cushman emphasized the broader importance of the project. “This is one of the key aspects to our security as a smart city. We’re not just reacting. We’re getting ahead of the threats.”