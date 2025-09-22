ULTRALOQ Expands NFC Bolt Unlocking to Android Devices

ULTRALOQ, the smart lock brand under Xthings, has rolled out a major update to its Bolt NFC lock that extends tap-to-unlock functionality to most Android smartphones. The feature, previously limited to Apple devices via Home Key, now gives Android users the same one-tap access without needing to open an app or wake the screen.

The update is designed to work across nearly all NFC-enabled Android phones, though users may need to adjust device settings, such as selecting a default NFC app, to get the smoothest experience. On Android 16 and higher, the option to disable “Require device unlock for NFC” will enable true one-tap entry, allowing households to balance speed and security based on preference.

With this release, the Bolt NFC now supports Apple Home Key, Android NFC smartphones, RFID cards and tags, and ULTRALOQ key fobs. That range makes it one of the few smart locks offering cross-platform NFC access, a point of interest for mixed-device households often locked into one ecosystem.

“This update is about making tap-to-unlock practical for everyone,” said Raj Sundar, Senior Product Director at Xthings. “Apple users already had a strong experience with Home Key. Now Android users can access that same convenience, with the flexibility to set up NFC in a way that works for them.”

The Bolt NFC remains priced at $199.99 and is available through ultraloq.com, Amazon, and the tm:rw flagship store in New York.

The new Android compatibility is included as part of a free update through the U home app.