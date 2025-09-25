Allegion Debuts Schlage Performance Series Locks

Allegion has introduced the Schlage Performance Series, a new line of mortise, cylindrical and tubular locks designed to deliver trusted quality and modern style across a wide range of commercial applications.

The Performance Series is built for multifamily properties, retail environments, hospitality and Class B office buildings, offering both Grade 1 mortise and cylindrical locks, as well as a Grade 2 tubular lock. The new lineup features contemporary finishes, shared trims and exclusive design options that allow property managers, architects and contractors to create cohesive aesthetics throughout their spaces.

According to Allegion, the locks are engineered for simplified installation, retrofit and maintenance. The company emphasizes that the Performance Series delivers “trusted quality at the right price,” backed by Schlage’s more than 100 years of expertise and rigorous testing standards.

The collection is available in multiple functions, with eight options in the PC Series cylindrical locks, 26 in the PM Series mortise locks and four in the PT Series tubular locks. The series also integrates with complementary Allegion solutions such as Schlage XE360 electronic locks, Von Duprin 70 Series exit devices, LCN aluminum closers and Zero Everyday seals.

Allegion stated the Performance Series provides facility managers and security professionals with dependable, design-forward solutions that combine essential security with streamlined aesthetics.