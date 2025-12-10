Aperio–Rhombus Integration Brings Wireless Access Control to More Doors and More Facilities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions has completed the integration of its Aperio® wireless lock technology with access control from Rhombus. This cloud-managed physical security platform unifies cameras, access control, sensors, alarms and software integrations within a single interface (https://www.rhombus.com).

The partnership aims to help organizations expand secure access control to areas where wired systems are complex, costly or impossible to deploy. By combining ASSA ABLOY’s widely used wireless lock technology with Rhombus’s cloud infrastructure, customers can manage access, video, sensors and AI-enabled insights from one cloud dashboard.

“With this integration, customers can now extend the power of Rhombus into doors and areas where wired access control simply isn’t practical,” said Brandon Salzberg, chief technology officer at Rhombus. “Pairing ASSA ABLOY’s industry-leading Aperio wireless locks with the Rhombus cloud platform gives a flexible, scalable, and truly unified approach to security.”

Aperio, a global wireless platform supported by multiple ASSA ABLOY Group brands, enables organizations to add wireless locks to new or existing systems using an IEEE 802.15.4 connection between each lock and an Aperio hub. That link allows for real-time communication with Rhombus access control, accelerating installations and reducing cabling costs.

Rhombus’s access control suite integrates natively with its cameras, sensors and alarms, creating an ecosystem designed for unified security operations. The Rhombus Console serves as a cloud-based command center that can scale across unlimited devices, locations and users.

“Rhombus brings a modern, cloud-native approach that makes it easier for organizations to unify and manage security across their entire environment,” said Angelo Faenza, head of access control solutions at ASSA ABLOY. “Through this integration, customers can experience the flexibility of Aperio locks alongside the simplicity and scalability of the Rhombus platform—removing the barriers of traditional access control and enabling smarter, more connected facilities.”

More information on ASSA ABLOY Aperio is available at https://www.assaabloy.com, and details on Rhombus access control and integrations are available at https://www.rhombus.com.