Acre Outlines Unified Platform Strategy, Partner Initiatives for 2026

Acre Security is outlining a 2026 strategy centered on unifying its security technologies around a global access control platform while allowing customers and integrators to modernize at their own pace, according to a letter from CEO Kumar Sokka distributed to partners this week.

In the letter, Sokka credited the company’s recent performance to close collaboration with partners, noting that Acre’s cloud-native platforms delivered double-digit growth across access control, intrusion and identity worldwide in the past year.

“That momentum is a direct result of your trust, partnership, and belief in what we’re building together,” wrote Sokka, who joined Acre in 2024.

He added that the results reinforced Acre’s belief that “when we listen to the market and build side by side with our partners, progress follows.”

Simplifying the partner experience

A key focus for 2026 is making Acre easier to do business with, particularly for integrators managing increasingly complex customer environments. Sokka said the company spent 2025 strengthening its operational foundation, improving responsiveness and reliability, and plans to build on that work in the coming year.

Planned initiatives include enhancements to Acre’s global Partner Portal through the implementation of RevCloud, which the company says will make quoting and ordering faster and more seamless. Acre is also preparing to launch a refreshed global Partner Program that will introduce clearer tools, stronger alignment and Market Development Funds for qualified partners.

“You want a partner who is easier to do business with, who helps you modernize without disruption, and who delivers a more unified, future-ready platform,” Sokka wrote. “We’ve listened, and 2026 is the year we deliver on that commitment.”

A unified platform vision built on existing systems

On the technology side, Acre is bringing its portfolio together around a unified product vision anchored by Acre Access Control, which Sokka described as “the engine of our future growth.” The platform is designed to scale globally, integrate across ecosystems, and support long-term recurring revenue models.

Rather than starting from scratch, the company emphasized that its approach builds on proven, trusted and resilient solutions already deployed around the world.

Around Acre Access Control, the broader ecosystem is being unified to include Acre Intrusion Connect, the TDS Visitor solution and a new Acre video management system.

Enabling modernization without disruption

Acre’s 2026 strategy places strong emphasis on hybrid deployments that allow customers to modernize without replacing existing infrastructure. Central to that effort is the introduction of the Acre Bridge device, which connects existing controllers and on-prem systems directly to Acre Access Control.

To support partners delivering complex projects, Acre is also launching Acre Solutions, a global services and enablement organization.

“2026 is about execution,” Sokka wrote. “We have a shared vision, a stronger foundation, and a clear path forward.”



