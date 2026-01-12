ICT Promotes 2 Executives to Strengthen Customer Success, Operations

Laura Berga, Vice President of Customer Operations, and Damon Standish, Vice President of Customer Success, were recently promoted by Integrated Control Technology.

Integrated Control Technology (ICT) has promoted Damon Standish to Vice President of Customer Success and Laura Berga to Vice President of Customer Operations as part of the company’s continued focus on strengthening customer engagement and operational alignment across its global organization.

ICT, which operates a partner-centric global model, said the leadership appointments reinforce its commitment to delivering consistent customer experiences supported by scalable systems and processes.

Standish brings nearly 15 years of leadership experience at ICT and more than three decades in the global security industry. His previous roles at the company include APAC Sales and Support Manager, General Manager of New Zealand, General Manager of the United States, President of ICT USA and Director of Strategic OEM Partnerships. Most recently, he worked to strengthen ICT’s strategic OEM relationships.

In his new role, Standish will lead ICT’s global Customer Success Group, which includes Global Technical Support, Global Training Delivery, Global Technical Sales Support and the Global Customer Success team. The group supports strategic accounts, high-potential partners, at-risk customers and those managing complex projects or new product launches.

Andy Bane, CEO of ICT, said Standish’s leadership experience and customer-focused approach position him to guide the next phase of the company’s Customer Success evolution. Standish said the role supports a broader cultural shift focused on understanding customers and aligning teams across the organization.

Berga brings more than 11 years of experience at ICT and in the broader security industry, with prior experience spanning SaaS and FinTech. Her previous roles at ICT include Customer Service Manager, Administration and Communication Manager and Chief Customer Officer. Throughout her tenure, she has been involved in customer-facing operations, systems implementation and process development.

As Vice President of Customer Operations, Berga will lead the systems, processes and digital infrastructure that support ICT’s customer experience. The Customer Operations Group will focus on automation, analytics and operational consistency to reduce manual effort, improve regional visibility and enable faster decision-making.

Bane said Berga has played a key role in modernizing how ICT supports partners and internal teams. Berga said her focus will be on simplifying processes, streamlining digital systems and using data more intentionally to support customer experiences.

In their respective roles, Standish and Berga will work closely together to align customer engagement with the systems and infrastructure that support it, with the goal of creating a consistent experience throughout the customer journey.