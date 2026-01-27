SIA Names New Leadership for OSDP Technical Subcommittee

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed new leadership for its Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) Technical Subcommittee, the group that guides development of the access control communications standard used to improve interoperability among security products.

Constantine Tremouliaris, manager of alliances and standards at ASSA ABLOY Group, has assumed the role of chair, and Jon Uren, president and CEO of Cypress Integration Solutions, is the subcommittee’s new vice chair.

In their roles, Tremouliaris and Uren will oversee an expert group of access control manufacturers, integrators and end users responsible for editing the OSDP standard, approving draft revisions before they go to the SIA Standards Committee, coordinating and reviewing related research and providing technical guidance and interpretation on OSDP issues.

Tremouliaris has been an active contributor to the subcommittee and also serves on SIA’s RISE Steering Committee as the 2026 chair of AcceleRISE. Uren brings more than 16 years of technology and operations leadership experience from his tenure at Cypress Integration Solutions, where he has held roles including vice president and chief operations officer.

Both leaders described their priorities as maintaining transparency and strengthening interoperability within the standard’s development and evolution. Tremouliaris said he aims to support a collaborative approach that keeps OSDP evolving to meet the needs of the security market, while Uren said he wants OSDP to remain a benchmark for secure communication as market demands change.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said the association is proud to welcome the new leaders and expects their expertise to advance efforts to improve interoperability across access control and security products. Erickson also thanked outgoing chair Tony Diodato and outgoing vice chair Steve Rogers for their service.

The OSDP Technical Subcommittee’s work supports the ongoing adoption and refinement of the protocol standard, a key element in secure access control.