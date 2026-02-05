Suprema Appoints Jacob Franklin as Field Sales Engineer

Jacob Franklin brings more than a decade of experience in biometric authentication, access control deployments and enterprise security solutions to his new role at Suprema.

Suprema has appointed Jacob Franklin as field sales engineer, expanding its technical sales and partner support capabilities in North America.

According to an announcement, Franklin brings more than a decade of experience in technical sales, systems engineering and enterprise security. His background includes roles at Gallagher Security, NAPCO Security, Unlimited Technology, STid and a previous tenure at Suprema. His experience spans biometric authentication, large-scale access control deployments, high-security infrastructure, cloud and IoT integrations, cybersecurity frameworks and solution engineering for Fortune 100, government and mission-critical environments.

“Jacob’s blend of technical depth and field experience strengthens our ability to support partners and end users with the industry’s most advanced biometric and access control technologies,” said Bob McKee, President of Suprema America. He added that Franklin’s familiarity with the company’s product ecosystem will support Suprema’s continued growth across North America.

Franklin stated he is returning to Suprema at a time when the company’s biometric and AI-ready edge technologies are positioned to address evolving security challenges. “I look forward to supporting our partners with technical guidance that helps them deliver exceptional, scalable solutions,” he said.