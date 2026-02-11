Wesco, Acre Security Sign Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement

Acre Security’s ASC-1400-M1 access control panel, distributed in the U.S. through Wesco, supports both cloud-native and on-premise deployments for enterprise security environments.

Wesco International and Acre Security have entered into an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement aimed at accelerating adoption of cloud-based access control technologies.

Under the agreement, Wesco will serve as Acre’s exclusive U.S. distribution partner and a strategic partner supporting global growth. The arrangement will deliver Acre’s cloud-native access control platform and forthcoming intrusion solutions to a broader customer base, with a focus on advancing the shift from on-premise systems to subscription-based security technologies.

“By aligning Wesco’s distribution scale and robust services offering with Acre’s unified platform offerings — including cloud-native access control and intrusion solutions — the partnership enables a more seamless transition for customers evolving from traditional security architectures to cloud-native, future-ready solutions,” stated Tara Dunning, vice president, converging technology, global strategy and sales for Wesco’s Communications & Security Solutions business.

The agreement expands Acre’s distribution footprint across its access control and intrusion detection portfolio, including both on-premise and cloud-native platforms. It also provides customers with access to support, expertise and deployment flexibility, according to the announcement.

Kumar Sokka, CEO of Acre Security, said the partnership supports organizations navigating regulatory requirements and increasing threat levels. “It reinforces Acre’s position as a trusted leader in enterprise-grade security and continues its investment in a unified, future-proof approach for customers around the world,” he added.

Wesco, headquartered in Pittsburgh, reported approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and operates more than 700 sites in approximately 50 countries. Acre Security provides integrated security solutions spanning access control, intrusion and enterprise management across on-premise and cloud-native environments.