Automatic Systems Promotes Chris McClelland to U.S. Sales Director

Automatic Systems has promoted Chris McClelland to Sales Director for the United States. McClelland previously served as Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest and will now report directly to North American President and General Director David Enderle.

McClelland brings nearly 30 years of experience in the security industry, having worked with multiple systems integrators and focused primarily on large customer relationship management. Over the course of his career, McClelland has held roles spanning operations and sales. He served as Regional Sales Manager with Automatic Systems from 2018 to 2026 before assuming his new position as Director of Sales for the United States.

In his new role, McClelland will focus on driving national growth and market expansion through strategic initiatives and the development of new and existing verticals while executing go-to-market plans. The position also includes building and maintaining relationships with key clients, partners and stakeholders, guiding national account development and collaborating across teams to support customer satisfaction and product launches.

“I am excited to take on this new role as Sales Director for the U.S.,” McClelland stated. “I look forward to supporting Automatic Systems’ customers and continuing to provide the high level of customer service they’ve come to expect from Automatic Systems.”

Enderle said the company is pleased to recognize McClelland’s service with the promotion and noted that Automatic Systems is seeking to fill the Midwest Regional Sales Manager role.

Founded in 1969, Quebec-based Automatic Systems designs and manufactures pedestrian and vehicle access systems and is known for its automation of secure entrance control and high-end throughput management solutions.