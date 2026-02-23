dormakaba Becomes Strategic Investor in SwiftConnect

Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba, said the company’s investment in SwiftConnect Inc. reflects a focus on openness and compatibility in the evolving access management market.

dormakaba has made a strategic investment in SwiftConnect, the companies announced, positioning the access solutions provider to expand its footprint in connected identity and physical access management.

SwiftConnect’s platform integrates identity and physical access into what the company describes as a flexible connected access network. The platform is designed to automate traditionally manual workflows and connect existing access systems, identity providers and IT systems into an open unified network.

Through the platform, organizations can centrally manage the full mobile and physical credential lifecycle, enabling secure manufacturer-independent access to doors, floors and shared areas.

SwiftConnect was founded in 2020, is based in Connecticut and employs 165 people. The company said its platform and end-to-end custom integration solutions complement dormakaba’s global access solutions business.

Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba, said the investment reflects a focus on openness and compatibility as key success factors in the future of access management. He added that SwiftConnect’s platform addresses a structural need in the access management market and has significant growth potential, noting that both companies share the goal of delivering advanced user-friendly and secure access technology.

Chip Kruger and Matt Kopel, co-CEOs of SwiftConnect, said dormakaba’s investment highlights market momentum as organizations look to modernize physical access management without replacing existing infrastructure.

The companies said they will not disclose additional details or financial terms of the transaction.