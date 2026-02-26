Connectivity Standards Alliance Releases Aliro 1.0 Access Control Standard

Aliro 1.0 establishes a standardized framework for secure, wallet-based credentials using NFC, Bluetooth LE and Ultra-Wideband across corporate, residential and hospitality access points.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has announced the release of the Aliro 1.0 specification, a communication protocol and credential standard aimed at improving interoperability across the access control ecosystem.

Unveiled Feb. 26, the specification is designed to streamline how users interact with access points across corporate offices, universities, hospitality venues and single and multi-family residential homes. While smart home lock convenience is often highlighted, the Alliance said Aliro is intended to support a broader range of use cases.

Mobile wallet alignment

The Alliance confirmed commitments from Apple, Google and Samsung to align Aliro with their mobile wallet ecosystems. The specification is intended to provide a standardized digital credential experience using smartphones and wearables tied to those platforms.

“Aliro is solving the fragmentation that has held back digital key adoption, replacing it with a single interoperability standard built through Alliance Member collaboration. By connecting the access control industry directly to leading mobile wallet ecosystems, it delivers a secure, frictionless experience that goes well beyond the front door. Lower integration complexity means faster innovation and shorter time to market. This is how the future of access control gets built,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

Security framework and transport options

Aliro 1.0 establishes a framework based on asymmetric cryptography to support secured interactions between user devices and readers while respecting user privacy. The protocol is designed for use in a variety of environments, including areas without network coverage such as underground parking garages and elevators.

The specification supports multiple transport technologies, including Near Field Communication for tap-to-access, Bluetooth Low Energy for user-initiated long-range communication, and Bluetooth LE plus Ultra-Wideband for hands-free authentication. A certification program and supporting test suites are managed through Authorized Test Labs to promote global reliability.

The Alliance said more than 220 member companies contributed to the development of Aliro 1.0, including Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Google LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Last Lock, Inc., Samsung Electronics and STMicroelectronics. Companies expected to be among the first to achieve Aliro 1.0 certification include Apple, Allegion, Aqara, Google LLC, HID, Kastle, Kwikset, Last Lock, Inc., Nordic Semiconductor, Nuki Home Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Samsung Electronics and STMicroelectronics.