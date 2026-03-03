Corporate Credential Design Guide Aims to Improve Security and Interoperability

The Security Industry Association has released the Corporate Credential Design Guide, a new resource outlining recommended practices for the design and implementation of corporate credentials and badges. The guide was produced by SIA’s Credential Design Working Group and is intended to support corporate security teams in strengthening credential programs.

Corporate identity credentials play a central role in enterprise security, enabling access to buildings, systems and services while also reflecting organizational identity and supporting workforce mobility. According to SIA, today’s credential ecosystem is fragmented, inconsistent and increasingly vulnerable to emerging threats. The new guide aims to address those challenges by establishing a unified, vendor-neutral framework for secure, interoperable and user-friendly corporate credentials.

A Unified Framework for Secure and Interoperable Credentials

“As co-chair of the SIA Credential Design Working Group, I’m committed to advancing industry adoption of stronger, identity-centric credentials that elevate the security and consistency of enterprise access. Until now, no dedicated guidelines have existed to help organizations design corporate IDs with both security and usability in mind,” said Teresa Wu, vice president, head of Smart Credentials and Smart Integrate at IDEMIA Public Security. “The Corporate Credential Design Guide reflects SIA’s mission to lead with standards that shape the future of identity in the enterprise. And this is only the beginning—this guide will continue to evolve as our industry advances, ensuring we build a more secure, interoperable and trusted foundation for years to come.”

Tiffany Renz, FARGO director of sales, North America, at HID, said participating as co-chair of the working group was both impactful and rewarding. She noted that the collaboration resulted in clear, industry-wide guidelines for more secure, consistent and user-centered corporate ID credentials and said the guide will serve as a practical tool for organizations designing and strengthening identity programs.

Best Practices Span the Full Credential Life Cycle

The Corporate Credential Design Guide outlines best practices across the full credential life cycle, including identity proofing and issuance governance; credential topology, design and accessibility; printing, materials and durability; usability and human factors; security features and counterfeit resistance; biometrics and privacy considerations; mobile credential convergence; and standards and interoperability.

SIA said the guidelines are designed to help organizations improve resistance to counterfeiting and impersonation, promote consistent and accessible credentials, enhance interoperability across systems and facilities, support mobile access and future digital identity ecosystems and align with global identity standards and zero-trust principles.

On March 25 at ISC West 2026, members of the SIA Credential Design Working Group will present a session titled Designing Secure and Effective ID Credentials: SIA Best Practices. The session will provide an overview of the guide’s core principles and actionable recommendations, offering practical insights to strengthen credential design strategies while improving both security and user experience.

SIA’s Credential Design Working Group was established in 2025 under the SIA Standards Committee to develop and standardize best practices for the design, security features, protocols, standards and usability of corporate identification and access credentials. The group’s mission is to enhance security, improve user experience and establish clear guidelines to ensure credential systems’ integrity and functionality across industries. The Corporate Credential Design Guide is now available.