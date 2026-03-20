Honeywell to Showcase Immersive Building Automation Demonstrations at ISC West 2026

Honeywell Building Automation will present seven immersive demonstration areas at ISC West 2026 designed to reflect real-world customer environments. Located at Booth #20059, the exhibit will guide visitors through dedicated zones focused on Data Centers, Healthcare, Hospitality, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government and Commercial Real Estate.

Immersive Environments Across Seven Verticals

Across each of the seven environments, attendees will see how Honeywell’s solutions portfolio works together to support operational needs across industries. The company’s offerings include access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, advanced automation, cloud solutions, AI-powered capabilities and fire and life safety systems.

Each zone is built around interactive software demonstrations tailored to the specific challenges of each vertical. Visitors can explore how these solutions support data center uptime and cybersecurity, patient safety in healthcare, compliance in government facilities and occupant experience along with operational efficiency in commercial real estate settings.

The demonstrations are designed to help organizations improve situational awareness, enhance safety and security for people and assets, streamline security and building operations, strengthen resilience and compliance and reduce complexity while supporting more efficient environments.

Integrated and AI-Enabled Security Vision

Honeywell will also preview its vision for the future of security operations, centered on an integrated AI-enabled environment where video, access control, fire detection and building systems function as a unified platform.

By incorporating agentic AI capabilities into platforms such as OnGuard, Honeywell aims to help security teams automate event validation, reduce false alarms and take more informed actions rather than simply receiving alerts. This approach reflects a data-driven model intended to transform how modern security ecosystems operate through tighter system integration and automation.

Access Control, Video and Cloud Technologies

The booth will feature a range of access control solutions including LenelS2 OnGuard plus VMS with enhanced enterprise user experience, browser-based clients, FICAM and FedRAMP support and integration with Honeywell video platforms. LenelS2 NetBox plus VMS will also be shown as a scalable browser-based system with improved reporting, expanded video integrations and simplified workflows. Pro-Watch plus MAXPRO VMS will demonstrate a combined access control and video management system designed for local, regional or global monitoring.

In video and analytics, Honeywell will highlight its 35 and 60 Series Cameras with NDAA compliance, improved low-light performance, encrypted transmission and AI-driven analytics. The 35S NVR will showcase scalable recording and integrated analytics for small to medium businesses and entry-level enterprise deployments.

Cloud and mobile innovations will include LenelS2 Elements, a cloud-native access and video platform that supports hybrid and fully cloud-based environments while integrating with existing on-premises systems. LenelS2 BlueDiamond will demonstrate mobile credential-based access with frictionless entry and multi-technology reader support. Sine will also be featured for mobile-first visitor check-in and contractor management workflows.

Fire, Life Safety and Connected Services

Fire and life safety technologies on display will include the Farenhyt Ultra Series, which offers an end-to-end fire alarm and mass-notification solution with backward compatibility and integrated voice evacuation capabilities. The Silent Knight Ultra Series will be presented as a cost-effective option for small to medium-sized buildings with a broad device portfolio designed to meet evolving code requirements.

Fire-Lite XP UL panels will be shown as easy-to-install addressable systems with built-in cellular communication and compatibility with multiple detection and notification devices. System Sensor LED AV notification devices will highlight energy-efficient strobes, horn strobes and speaker strobes along with next-generation low-frequency sounders.

Connected Life Safety Services will demonstrate software capabilities that unify the fire alarm lifecycle from detection and communication to dispatch through real-time monitoring and analytics. These tools are designed to improve compliance, streamline alarm workflows and reduce operational disruptions while enhancing overall life safety across environments.

Honeywell’s booth is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive view of how its technology ecosystem converges across security, life safety and building operations to support more connected and efficient facilities. Visitors are invited to explore the seven demo zones and engage with Honeywell experts to experience the technologies shaping the future of building automation.