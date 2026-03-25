ASSA ABLOY to Highlight Expanding Access Control Portfolio at ISC West 2026

ASSA ABLOY will return to ISC West 2026 to showcase a broad range of access control and door security solutions designed to enhance security, convenience and peace of mind across multiple applications.

At Booth #8061, attendees will be able to explore the company’s latest innovations and engage with ASSA ABLOY experts to discuss real-world security challenges. The company emphasized the importance of collaboration and industry dialogue as a driver for innovation.

“Staying ahead of emerging challenges and opportunities starts with meaningful conversations and collaboration,” says Angelo Faenza, Head of Digital Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. “Events like ISC West create a unique environment for connecting with partners and customers, gaining insight into their evolving needs and working together to shape what comes next. We’re looking forward to being back on the show floor to engage in those conversations and share how we can support the industry moving forward.”

ASSA ABLOY will also host its in-booth Learning Labs, with sessions taking place at the top of each hour throughout the show. Topics will include data center security, strategies for securing critical infrastructure sites and interoperability in multifamily and mixed-use housing. The sessions are designed to deliver practical insights and highlight current industry trends.

New Products and Platform Expansions

Among the solutions on display, Centrios will introduce its Smart Reader Expansion Unit, a device installed on the secure side of the door that provides LED indicators for lock status, a physical button to end passage mode and additional inputs and wiring options. The company will also highlight the Centrios Exit Trim, which expands its access control platform to doors requiring exit devices and is designed for small and growing businesses seeking app-based access management.

Corbin Russwin and SARGENT will feature the IN220 Power-over-Ethernet lock, which uses existing network infrastructure for power and data. The lock includes HID OMNIKEY SE reader core technology, LED indicators, audible alerts and support for a wide range of credentials including mobile access and keypad-based multi-factor authentication.

DoorBird will present several intercom solutions, including the D31TDV IP video intercom designed for multi-tenant buildings with up to 1000 units. The system includes a 7-inch display, RFID, Bluetooth and QR code reader capabilities, as well as a Sony Starvis image sensor and 4D motion detection. Also on display are the newly announced A1103 and A1104 indoor stations, both featuring touch displays, HD video, two-way audio and configurable LED status indicators. The A1103 includes a touch bar for direct function access, while the A1104T is designed for more design-focused environments and includes an integrated hearing loop.

Control iD will showcase the iDFace Max, a facial recognition device capable of identifying up to 100,000 faces with liveness detection and mask compatibility. The system includes a built-in SIP intercom, multiple connectivity options and a 7-inch touchscreen interface for managing access rules and reports.

LifeSafety Power will introduce a new rackmount version of its Unified Power Solutions line with the REK Series. Designed for space-constrained environments such as IDF rooms, the system integrates a server lock within a 15U enclosure and supports multiple controller platforms.

ASSA ABLOY ACCENTRA Digital will also be highlighted, offering simplified access management for multi-tenant and mixed-use environments, senior living communities and off-campus housing. The platform continues to expand through integrations with partners including LifeSafety Power, DoorBird, Control iD, Luxer One and Apple Wallet.

In addition, ASSA ABLOY will debut NorBell, a mechanical door-mounted bell that rings automatically when a door opens. The device pairs with the Norton Rixson 1600 Series Door Closer and requires no batteries or wiring, offering a simple solution for retail and other foot-traffic environments.

Events and Industry Engagement

The company will also introduce the SiteOwl team at the booth, positioned alongside Openings Studio to demonstrate how building information management and physical security systems can work together to provide enhanced control and visibility.

Beyond the show floor, ASSA ABLOY will host its 20th annual ISC West Breakfast on March 26 at the Venetian Expo. The panel will focus on the evolving critical infrastructure market and its potential as a growth driver for the security industry, featuring experts from ASSA ABLOY, Valero, NNT Global Data Centers and the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Visitors can learn more about ASSA ABLOY’s full portfolio of solutions by visiting Booth #8061 at ISC West 2026.