Telaeris Expands XPressEntry Platform With Guard Tour Capability at ISC West 2026

Telaeris, Inc. announced a significant expansion of its XPressEntry platform with the introduction of XPressEntry Guard Tour at ISC West 2026, adding patrol tracking and guard tour management to its handheld access control solution.

The new capability is designed to eliminate the need for separate guard tour devices or standalone applications by integrating patrol functionality directly into the existing XPressEntry application. Security personnel already using the platform for badge validation, emergency mustering, entry and exit tracking, and identity verification can now manage patrol operations within the same interface.

By consolidating multiple functions into a single handheld device, Telaeris aims to reduce the number of tools security teams must carry in the field. Guard tours can be configured through the XPressEntry management platform, allowing organizations to track guard locations in real time and confirm checkpoint visits. The system also enables guards to report incidents with audio, photos, video, and notes, sending information directly to the security operations center for response.

The Guard Tour feature operates within the existing XPressEntry app, allowing users to switch modes on the handheld reader to access patrol functionality. From there, guards can conduct patrols, scan checkpoints, and document incidents using a familiar interface.

The unified platform also allows personnel to self-authenticate using existing credentials while following assigned patrol routes and synchronizing activity back to the central system. According to Telaeris, this approach streamlines field operations by combining access control and patrol management into a single rugged handheld badge and biometric reader.

“The goal of XPressEntry Guard Tour is to provide a needed capability for security professionals out in the field. With one device, guards can perform authenticated employee challenges, report incidents with video, monitor guard tours, and have their location tracked, improving their safety,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris Inc. “Telaeris’ philosophy is to empower security teams with the best tools for safety and verification with help from our XPressEntry platform.”

Organizations can configure patrol routes and schedules through the XPressEntry Web Console while supervisors gain GPS-based visibility into guard activity. The system is designed to function in demanding environments, including offline operation with automatic data synchronization once connectivity is restored.

Telaeris is showcasing the new XPressEntry Guard Tour capability at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas, where attendees can view demonstrations of the expanded platform and its role in unifying mobile physical security operations.