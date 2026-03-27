Alfred International Earns Alarm.com Certification for Z-Wave Long Range Smart Lock Portfolio

Alfred International’s Z-Wave Long Range-enabled smart locks, including the ML2, DB2S, and DB1 Pro, now certified with Alarm.com for expanded interoperability.

Alfred International has secured new validation for its smart lock portfolio, announcing that three of its Z-Wave Long Range-enabled products have earned certification from Alarm.com, a move that broadens compatibility with a widely used smart security platform across North America.

The company said its ML2 Smart Mortise Lock, DB2S Smart Deadbolt Series, and DB1 Pro Smart Deadbolt Series—each built on Z-Wave Long Range 800 Series technology—have achieved the certification. The milestone is intended to strengthen interoperability while expanding deployment options for integrators, builders, and property managers working across residential, multifamily, and mixed-use environments.

According to Alfred, the certification confirms its implementation of the latest Z-Wave generation, which is designed to improve wireless range, network reliability, scalability, and power efficiency. By certifying multiple product lines simultaneously, the company is positioning its portfolio to support a wider range of installation scenarios without requiring changes to hardware.

All three certified platforms leverage Z-Wave Long Range 800 Series technology, allowing for both long-range, point-to-hub communication and traditional mesh networking within the same system. This flexibility enables system designers to adapt connectivity strategies based on building layout, density, and infrastructure constraints.

The company noted that delivering multiple Z-Wave Long Range-enabled lock series at once places it among a limited group of manufacturers supporting the newest Z-Wave standard across different form factors, helping partners maintain consistent workflows while expanding product choice.

Beyond baseline protocol compliance, the Alarm.com certification is described as a deeper validation of operational performance, security, and interoperability. The testing is designed to reflect real-world conditions and long-term reliability expectations, offering additional assurance to both integrators and end users.

Brad Cook, head of product and integrations at Alfred International, said the certification supports the company’s focus on interoperability and flexibility, while reinforcing confidence in the performance of its smart locks across a range of deployment scenarios.

The ML2 Smart Mortise Lock is positioned as a retrofit-friendly solution with a patented design, combining architectural-grade aesthetics with mechanical security and smart access capabilities. The DB2S Smart Deadbolt Series supports multiple credential types, including physical key, PIN code, Bluetooth mobile access, Z-Wave, and RFID, and is designed with rechargeable battery packs and Wi-Charge readiness to support long-term power management. The DB1 Pro Smart Deadbolt Series is designed for deployment flexibility, supporting up to 250 PIN codes along with modular connectivity options, commercial-style keyway compatibility, a 90-minute fire rating, wired door position switch inputs, and standard AA batteries.

Alfred said the combined portfolio demonstrates its ability to apply Z-Wave Long Range 800 Series technology across multiple product categories while addressing architectural, retrofit, and PropTech-driven requirements.

The company will showcase its certified smart lock solutions at ISC West 2026, where it plans to provide live demonstrations of its interoperable access control technologies.