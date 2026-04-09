SALTO WECOSYSTEM Launches Salto Americas, Taps Bill Wood to Lead

Vice President of Sales Growth Luis Saldana (left), and President of Salto Americas Bill Wood. SALTO WECOSYSTEM is consolidating its Americas operations under a unified regional structure as part of a broader push to align markets and support growth across the hemisphere.

SALTO WECOSYSTEM has established a unified Salto Americas region as part of a strategic reorganization of its operations across the Western Hemisphere.

The new structure brings together the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America under a single regional framework. The move replaces the company’s previous Salto North America structure.

According to SALTO WECOSYSTEM Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Aznar Sethna, the transition is intended to strengthen regional alignment, enhance collaboration and support long-term growth across interconnected markets.

The company named Bill Wood to lead Salto Americas. Wood has served as president of Salto North America since 2016 and will now oversee the expanded region’s strategic direction and operational performance. During his tenure, he has focused on building teams and supporting growth across North America.

As part of the leadership structure, Chris Chromey has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and Tanya Turner has been promoted to vice president of human resources. Both have nine years of experience with the company.

SALTO WECOSYSTEM has also appointed Luis Saldana as vice president of sales growth. In this role, he will lead revenue strategy and execution across business units and locations throughout the region.

Saldana joined Salto 20 years ago and has held roles in technical support, operations and as Latin America business unit manager. His responsibilities in the new position include overseeing regional performance, aligning brands and advancing service-led sales strategies and adoption of the company’s smart access technologies.

Wood said Saldana brings industry knowledge and experience building teams and will help drive the company’s sales organization and growth across business units.

As part of the reorganization, Salto’s regional areas in North America have transitioned into BUs, aligning with the company’s global operating model. Salto Americas consists of:

Southeast United States BU, led by Steve Burk, who has been with Salto for seven years, including the past three as area leader for the Southeast U.S.





Northeast United States BU, led by David Latrielle, who has been with Salto for more than eight years, most recently serving as area leader for the Northeast U.S.





West United States and Canada BU, led by Joe Buist, who has been with Salto for more than 14 years and served as area leader for the West U.S. and Canada region for three years.





Eastern Canada BU, led by Vasili Kourelos, who has been with Salto for more than four years and most recently served as area leader for Eastern Canada.





Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) BU, led by Nathaniel Roman, who has been with Salto for seven years and succeeds Luis Saldana in the role.





Mexico BU, leadership to be announced.

The company said the updated structure is designed to enhance regional focus while maintaining alignment across markets and supporting customers, partners and stakeholders throughout the Americas.