dormakaba Names Heather Torrey EVP for the Americas

Heather Torrey will be based in Indianapolis, home to dormakaba’s Americas headquarters, as she steps into the regional leadership role.

dormakaba has appointed Heather Torrey as executive vice president for the Americas, bringing in a former Honeywell executive to lead its regional commercial strategy.

Torrey joins the company from Honeywell, where she most recently served as general manager for the Security and Access Solutions business in the Americas. She brings experience leading commercial organizations, managing channel structures and working in international markets, including more than a decade in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Heather joins us at a pivotal time as we accelerate our growth strategy across North America,” said Steve Bewick, chief commercial officer at dormakaba. “Her proven ability to drive transformation and build strong, collaborative teams will be instrumental as we continue to deliver value to our customers and partners."

In her new role, Torrey will be responsible for defining and executing commercial strategy, strengthening customer engagement and aligning regional efforts with global priorities. She will be based in Indianapolis, home of dormakaba’s Americas headquarters.

Torrey holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and is a graduate of the Director’s Course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

She succeeds Ben Brydges, who decided to leave dormakaba at the end of 2025.