AMAG Technology Expands Partnership with SwiftConnect to Advance Mobile Credential Capabilities

AMAG Technology and SwiftConnect partnership enables seamless mobile credential activation through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet for modern access control environments.

AMAG Technology has announced an expanded strategic partnership with SwiftConnect, aimed at advancing mobile-first access and identity solutions across its platform. As part of the collaboration, SwiftConnect will power mobile credential activation for both Apple Wallet and Google Wallet within AMAG’s portfolio.

The move reflects AMAG’s ongoing strategy to deliver modern identity experiences while aligning with specialized technology partners. By deepening its relationship with SwiftConnect, the company is working to enhance digital wallet capabilities and provide a more seamless and scalable user experience throughout the credential lifecycle.

David Sullivan, CEO and President of AMAG Technology, said the expanded partnership is intended to accelerate innovation and deliver a high-quality digital wallet experience for customers, emphasizing the importance of working with the right partners to achieve those goals.

SwiftConnect’s role in mobile access and wallet technologies is expected to strengthen AMAG’s broader platform, supporting enterprise, critical infrastructure, and commercial customers as they adopt more flexible and user-focused access solutions.

Matt Kopel, Co-CEO of SwiftConnect, said the company’s platform is designed to simplify access experiences across environments while reducing friction and avoiding proprietary limitations.

The announcement also underscores AMAG’s broader commitment to an open, partner-driven approach to innovation. The company stated that its platform is built through a curated ecosystem of technology partners, with a focus on integrating best-in-class capabilities to create more adaptable and high-performing solutions.

Jennifer Marx, Executive Vice President of Product Management at AMAG Technology, said the partnership reflects a wider shift in how the company brings solutions to market, prioritizing collaboration, innovation, and customer outcomes.

AMAG emphasized that its approach to openness is centered on enabling deeper integration, faster evolution of solutions, and improved performance, positioning the partnership as part of a broader effort to deliver next-generation access experiences.